Depending on your perspective here, the driver who hit the Tesla Model X was either at the right place at the right time or the wrong place at the wrong time. Thankfully for the Tesla owner and the authorities, the accident happened right in front of a police officer near a parade roadblock, so the response was rather immediate.

As you can see in the video footage above, cars were progressing down a residential street toward a parade roadblock. The TeslaCam clip shows cars on a two-way street in front of upscale homes in a New Jersey town, and the traffic appears to be slowing.

According to the popular YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam, Tesla Model X owner Robert was driving his son and some friends to a bar in Sea Girt, New Jersey. The traffic was slowing down as a passing parade was nearing, and the police had temporarily blocked off part of the road. You can also see a police officer on a bicycle in front of one of the homes.

While the traffic crept to a stop-and-go situation, the Tesla ended up right next to the officer on the bike when another driver rear-ended it at full speed. You can see from the Tesla's rear camera that it appears the other driver didn't even attempt to slow down. The officer was clearly startled, but thankfully not injured by any debris. He called in the incident for some quick backup.

Interestingly, Robert eventually learned that the person who hit him had just been released from a drug rehab center and had already caused another accident earlier that same day. The man was charged with reckless driving, and Robert is still waiting to learn if the insurance company will total his Model X.

The above video by Wham Baam Teslacam includes a whopping 30 total clips of crazy events caught on camera. It's like the "America's Funniest Home Videos" of car culture, though not so funny in many cases. There are clips related to hit-and-run crashes, Tesla Autopilot, and just bad drivers, in general. Check out the whole video and then let us know your takeaways in the comment section below.