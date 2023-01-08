Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in November by 17% year-over-year, which indicates that the continent is returning to form after a challenging period.

Another sign that things are getting better is booming plug-in electric car sales. According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 281,500 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe in November (up 26 percent year-over-year).

That's a new monthly record (the previous one was over 280,000 units in December 2021). Also, the market share improved to 27.7 percent, which is a pretty good result.

All-electric car registrations increased 31 percent year-over-year to about 175,000 and 17.3 percent of the market. It seems that electrification accelerates. Plug-in hybrids were also up, but this might be related more to the end of some incentives for PHEVs at the end of the year.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about 175,000 (up 31% year-over-year) and 17.3% share

PHEVs: about 106,000 (up 19% year-over-year) and 10.4% share

Total: 281,505 (up 26% year-over-year) and 27.7% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2022

In 2022, almost 2.2 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 22% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *1.3 million and 13% share

PHEVs: about *0.9 million and 9% share

Total: 2,189,991 and 22% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, some 2.27 million plug-in cars were sold in Europe at an average market share of 19% (including 10% for BEVs).

Top plug-in models

In November, the two most registered models were the Tesla Model Y (19,543) and Tesla Model 3 (12,269) followed by the Ford Kuga PHEV (8,102) boosted by the upcoming end of PHEV incentives in some markets (like Germany).

The next two most popular models were the Volkswagen ID.4 (7,391) and the Volkswagen ID.3 (6,950). Pretty strong was also the Fiat 500 electric (5,876).

It's worth noting also 1,305 Volkswagen ID. Buzz (a new monthly record) and an interesting number of roughly 32,000 Volkswagen Group MEB-based BEVs and around 31,800 Tesla Model 3/Model Y.

Results last month:

Tesla Model Y - 19,543 Tesla Model 3 - 12,269 Ford Kuga PHEV - 8,102 Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,391 Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,950 Fiat 500 electric - 5,876 Dacia Spring - 5,535 Volvo XC40 Recharge - 5,404 Renault Megane E-Tech - 5,321 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,174

There are not many changes in year-to-date rank, as the differences between the top models remain significant. The Tesla Model Y is far ahead, while the Tesla Model 3 remains the best of the rest. It's an open question who will be #3 in 2022 - the Fiat 500 electric or Volkswagen ID.4.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 105,931 Tesla Model 3 - 70,922 Fiat 500 electric - 58,414 Volkswagen ID.4 - 54,731 Skoda Enyaq iV - 46,109 Ford Kuga PHEV - 44,292 Peugeot e-208 - 42,556 Volkswagen ID.3 - 41,727 Dacia Spring - 39,254 Hyundai Kona Electric - 37,112

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 8.8%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.4%

Tesla - 8.1%

Volkswagen - 8.0%

Kia - 5.7%

Audi - 5.7%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):