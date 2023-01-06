It goes without saying the electric bikes open a lot of doors for bike-curious individuals. Conversely, seasoned cyclists also stand to gain extra mileage—and maybe even some extra fun—from electric bikes. Whatever the case may be, there's no reason for anyone to be an e-bike snob nowadays, and it's clear to see that the e-bike community is expanding, given how many new and exciting models have been hitting the streets.

Take for example, this new electric BMX bike from e-bike specialist SWFT. Simply dubbed the BMX, this e-bike takes on all the street-focused styling of traditional BMX bikes, while incorporating an electric motor and rudimentary tech. It's important to note that the bike is primarily a BMX-style electric bike and isn't intended for professional stunts and acrobatics. Because the brake cables and the cable for the display are not properly routed, the handlebars cannot be turned 360 degrees. Nevertheless, it should be more than able to withstand a few curb hops and runs on the half-pipe.

On the performance front, the 18-kilogram e-bike features a hub-mounted motor with a constant output of 350 watts. A pedal and a speed sensor have been fitted to provide a natural pedal sensation. The top speed is set at 20 miles per hour, and it also has a thumb throttle, allowing you to pop wheelies without pedaling. The battery has a capacity of 277.5 Wh and is estimated to be good for 600 charging cycles, at which point the battery's capacity would be roughly 80 percent. The range at full health is predicted to be roughly 35 miles. However, keep in mind that this is only possible with the lowest assist setting.

Apart from the motor and battery, the BMX is, well, pretty much the same as your standard BMX bike. It features a fully rigid frame, no suspension up front, and 20 inch front and rear wheels. It also gets a single rear disc brake for more confident stops—and skids, as well. SWFT is offering the BMX for a price of $999 on its website, but this no-frills, fun-loving two-wheeler is available through BestBuy's website for just $735. I'd say that's a pretty sweet deal.