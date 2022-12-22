Chinese E-Mobility Company NIU Debuts The KQi3 MAX Electric Scooter

Chinese electric mobility startup NIU has impressed recently with its new and exciting electric two-wheelers. Known for its electric commuter scooters and small motorcycles sold in the U.S. and Europe, the brand has recently ventured into the lightweight e-mobility scene with the likes of the BQi-C3 Pro electric bicycle. This time around, it releases the KQi3 MAX electric scooter, with a focus on performance and comfort.

That's right, a comfortable ride isn't something you'd usually associate with an electric kick-scooter. However, NIU insists that it's KQi3 MAX is up to the task, with a claimed 65 kilometers—41 miles—of range on a single charge. Diving right into the specifics, the KQi3 MAX is touted as a long-distance e-scooter with a 608.4 Wh (13A h) battery pack. NIU has equipped the scooter with four riding modes consisting of E-Save which limits speed to 9 miles per hour, Sport, which raises this up to 15 miles per hour, Pedestrian Mode, for walking the scoot in densely populated areas, and a custom mode that allows you to set your desired specs.

On the performance side of things, the NIU KQi3 MAX is packing a rear hub motor with a peak power output of 450 watts. This guarantees a climbing capability of up to 25 degrees of gradient, and as mentioned earlier, a top speed limited to 15 miles per hour. The floorboard of the scooter is rather broad, too, providing you a lot of space to position your feet. The floorboard rests atop a sturdy frame, which also houses the battery, and is capable of a payload of up to 120 kilograms.

NIU, a business that places a strong emphasis on technology, equipped the KQi3 MAX scooter with cutting-edge equipment. For instance, it works with the NIU smartphone app, which enables you to lock it from a distance, view riding data, or even alter the electric scooter's speed, setting, and other features. Not to mention, the scooter comes with a two-year guarantee. This high-tech electric scooter is now on sale on Amazon for €899, which is around $953 USD.