The Caviar Thunderball Is A Golden Electric Scooter That Costs $49,000

With the unique golden scooter known as Thunderball, the global brand of high-end cellphones and accessories Caviar is extending its line of luxury gadgets. As a token of appreciation for paying a whooping $49,000 on an electric scooter, everyone who purchases Thunderball will get a brand-new iPhone 14. Wait, what—$49,000 for an electric scooter?

Yes, as it turns out, there are people out there who want a scooter that’s even more expensive than a Kia EV6. The firm that created it, Caviar, started out as a company that customized phones, but soon their selection of high-end accessories and gadgets grew to include smartwatches, gaming consoles, and even footwear. Nevertheless, the brand's designers persisted in pushing the boundaries when it comes to turning commonplace items into priceless works of art. Electric scooters, which have been the most popular trend in recent years and a preferred mode of transportation for those seeking quick and sustainable personal mobility, came into focus in 2022.

The luxury DUALTRON X2 scooter from the Korean business Minimotors is the basis for the Thunderball. With a top speed of 62 miles per hour, this particular electric scooter is one of the fastest available. Caviar's incredbly outlandish accessories—some of which made of solid gold—led to the naming of the ultra-flashy, ultra-expensive scooter "Thunderball". The fact that some of Thunderball's components are constructed of solid gold indicates that it is one of Caviar's most complex endeavors. As a result, making just one model might take up to two months of delicate and meticulous jewelry work.

The technical specifications of the scooter are still being refined by Caviar engineers. The scooters themselves won't be on sale until October 2022, but you can now pre-order this opulent electric scooter from Caviar; a link can be found in the sources below. Design work is expected to be finished by the end of the summer. As previously noted, a brand-new iPhone 14—worth around $800 USD on its own—will be given as a gift to everyone who purchases the Thunderball.