Volkswagen has finally started the software update program for the ID.4 electric SUV in the United States, something that many owners have been asking for a long time.

This first update is a prerequisite for future features and will begin with model year 2021 vehicles and continue for certain model year 2022 ID.4 SUVs. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.

Volkswagen says the new features brought by the software update will enhance the charging experience and further improve system performance. The most notable upgrades include Auto Hold, a charge routing feature added to the native navigation system and more information for drivers in the ID.Cockpit digital display. The automaker claims the upgrade also brings minor bug fixes, along with security improvements.

With the charge routing feature, the latest iteration of Volkswagen ID.4 software makes it easier to find Electrify America stations. It allows drivers to filter for Electrify America stations only, or for certain levels of charging speeds available at any station. As a reminder, the ID.4 comes with three included years of fast-charging on the Electrify America network.

The Auto Hold feature secures the vehicle from rolling away when the driver brings it to a complete stop until the accelerator pedal is engaged. The feature can be deactivated with a shortcut menu if desired.

As for the new information added to the ID.Cockpit digital display, it includes battery information with state of charge percentage (in addition to the existing battery icon and range shown in the display), an indicator of the current drive mode (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom, or Traction), and a trip computer adding current driving data and ambient temperature.

"The ID.4 has been very successful for Volkswagen—both in bringing new customers into the brand and in introducing traditional ICE drivers to EVs. We're excited to upgrade the software in MY21 and certain MY22 ID.4s to enhance the user experience." Andrew Savvas, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Volkswagen North American Region

Unfortunately, this software upgrade does not bring the long overdue Plug & Charge capability, but Volkswagen plans to offer it in the future, along with additional remote features. Furthermore, the update will not be installed over-the-air—owners will have to visit dealers for that.

Owners of 2021 VW ID.4 vehicles will receive communication requesting that they book in-person appointments with their local dealers for the software update and replacement of the vehicle's 12-volt battery. Owners of a limited population of 2022 ID.4 vehicles will be notified soon regarding next steps for updates to their vehicles.