French Company Ellipse Enters E-Bike Market With New E1 Commuter

In 2017, three mechanical engineering students at the French University of Technology in Troyes formed the company that would become Ellipse Bikes. The E1 is the first electrically assisted bicycle from Ellipse Bikes. It inherits the design work done on its bigger sibling, the M1, with the addition of comfort, and is currently available for pre-order.

The now-qualified engineers founded Ellipse Industries in 2020 and unveiled their first traditional bicycle model, the Ellipse M1, following two years of R&D and multiple prototypes. With the release of the E1, a similarly useful e-bike, the business now enters the e-bike market. The Ellipse E1 is a stylish electric bike with a high frame and straight handlebars, which is unassuming and rather elegant. It comes in the colors Moon Gray, Petrol Blue, and Sand and has a headlamp, front and rear daytime running lights, an indicator, brake lights, and a set of lights that can be seen from all angles, day and night.

The Ellipse E1 promises to be a capable urban companion, not needing to be fitted with any extra accessories to make it safe and practical to use around the city. For instance, the electronics, wheels, and saddle are all equipped with anti-theft gear. When the bike is secured, any suspicious movement results in a sound and light alarm, and the owner is notified via the built-in smartphone app.

To ensure product quality control and to preserve a strong working relationship between the design office and manufacturing facility, all Ellipse bicycles are developed and then assembled in Troyes. The managers of Ellipse have indicated that they want to manufacture as many of their bicycles in France as feasible. Currently, France is home to the R&D and manufacturing of electrical systems, wheels and spokes, luggage racks, frame painting, and assembly.

As for the specifics, the E1 is packing a Hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminum frame and fork allowing the entire bike to tip the scales at 17.8 kilograms. The bike sports a Mivice 250W rear hub motor with three levels of pedal assist and a torque sensor for smooth power delivery. The motor can propel the bike to a top speed limited to 16 miles per hour. As for the battery, it uses a removable 360-Wh unit which can be fully charged in three hours, and returns a range of 25 to 44 miles on a single charge. Other components include a carbon belt drive, hydraulic disc brakes, and Mitas LongWay 700x40c tires.

Ellipse will be offering the new E1 with a warranty coverage of five years, and deliveries are expected to commence by April 2023. The bike is now open for pre-order, with pre-order pricing set at 1,990 Euros ($2,048 USD). However, this price will climb to 2,490 Euros ($2,562 USD) once the bike has officially been launched.