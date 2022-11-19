Passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased in October by 20% year-over-year (to almost 29,000), which means that the overall market outpaced the plug-in car segment.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 9,758 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 17% more than a year ago and 34% of all new registrations.

That's not a bad result, considering the current challenging situation in Europe. Interestingly, both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars contributed to growth.

New plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: 6,408 (up 12%) and 22% share
  • PHEVs: 3,350 (up 28%) and 12% share
  • Total: 9,758 (up 17%) and 34% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2022

external_image

So far this year, 82,225 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 33% more than a year ago and about 32% of the total market.

  • BEVs: about *54,000 and 21% share
  • PHEVs: about *28,000 and 11% share
  • Total: 82,225 and 32% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The biggest revelation for October was the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, which with 707 new registrations, was not only the top plug-in model but also 7th overall.

This outstanding result allowed it to also secure the first position year-to-date, just ahead of the Skoda Enyaq iV. The difference between the two is just 47 units (4,494 to 4,447) so the race is still on.

The next best-selling plug-in model last month was the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge (521), followed by the Opel Mokka EV (300) and BMW i4 (297). The fifth Volkswagen ID.4 noted its best result so far this year - 292.

Top 10 last month:

  1. Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 707
  2. Volvo XC40 BEV - 521
  3. Opel Mokka EV - 300
  4. BMW i4 - 297
  5. Volkswagen ID.4 - 292
  6. Kia EV6 - 280
  7. Skoda Enyaq iV - 269
  8. Peugeot e-208 - 268
  9. Polestar 2 - 254
  10. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 244

Top 10 year-to-date:

  1. Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 4,494
  2. Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,447
  3. Peugeot e-208 - 3,038
  4. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 2,792
  5. Kia EV6 - 2,636
  6. Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,467
  7. Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,994
  8. Volvo XC40 BEV - 1,992
  9. Citroën e-C4 - 1,981
  10. Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,837

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands so far this year are Volvo (9.6% share), Kia (8.8%), BMW (8.8%), Peugeot (6.9%), Mercedes-Benz (5.9%) Skoda (5.8%), Volkswagen (5.4%) and Audi (5.3%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.0%), Stellantis (17.4%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.8%, Hyundai-Kia (13.0%) and BMW Group (10.9%).

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

