Passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased in October by 20% year-over-year (to almost 29,000), which means that the overall market outpaced the plug-in car segment.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 9,758 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 17% more than a year ago and 34% of all new registrations.

That's not a bad result, considering the current challenging situation in Europe. Interestingly, both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars contributed to growth.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 6,408 (up 12%) and 22% share

PHEVs: 3,350 (up 28%) and 12% share

Total: 9,758 (up 17%) and 34% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2022

So far this year, 82,225 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 33% more than a year ago and about 32% of the total market.

BEVs: about *54,000 and 21% share

PHEVs: about *28,000 and 11% share

Total: 82,225 and 32% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

Gallery: Lynk & Co 01 PHEV

24 Photos

The biggest revelation for October was the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, which with 707 new registrations, was not only the top plug-in model but also 7th overall.

This outstanding result allowed it to also secure the first position year-to-date, just ahead of the Skoda Enyaq iV. The difference between the two is just 47 units (4,494 to 4,447) so the race is still on.

The next best-selling plug-in model last month was the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge (521), followed by the Opel Mokka EV (300) and BMW i4 (297). The fifth Volkswagen ID.4 noted its best result so far this year - 292.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 707 Volvo XC40 BEV - 521 Opel Mokka EV - 300 BMW i4 - 297 Volkswagen ID.4 - 292 Kia EV6 - 280 Skoda Enyaq iV - 269 Peugeot e-208 - 268 Polestar 2 - 254 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 244

Top 10 year-to-date:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 4,494 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,447 Peugeot e-208 - 3,038 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 2,792 Kia EV6 - 2,636 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,467 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,994 Volvo XC40 BEV - 1,992 Citroën e-C4 - 1,981 Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,837

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands so far this year are Volvo (9.6% share), Kia (8.8%), BMW (8.8%), Peugeot (6.9%), Mercedes-Benz (5.9%) Skoda (5.8%), Volkswagen (5.4%) and Audi (5.3%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.0%), Stellantis (17.4%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.8%, Hyundai-Kia (13.0%) and BMW Group (10.9%).