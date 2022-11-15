Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in October increased by 8.6% year-over-year to 238,660 units. This allowed the company to improve the year-to-date result to 2.41 million units (up 2.6%).

Unfortunately, we don't see much progress on the BEV side, as the Kia EV6 volume decreased year-over-year for the third month in a row.

Last month, Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 6,518 units, including 2,175 in South Korea and 4,343 exported. That's 6.8% less than a year ago. On a positive note, the volume improved a bit over October.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The average monthly sales appear to be at around 6,800 this year (and 6,500 since August), so October does not really bring any breakthrough.

It's difficult to say whether there is a chance for higher output, or if that's the maximum that the factory can produce.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – October 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale volume exceeded 68,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000 is possible during 2022.

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 97,000 EV6. Most of them (over 65,000) were exported.

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 3,904 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,186 in the US.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 2,456 and 361 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 3,904 retail sales outside South Korea

(6,518 wholesale - 2,175 in South Korea and 4,343 exported)

Niro EV: 2,456 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 361 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 8,896 (down 22% year-over-year) or 3.7% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.