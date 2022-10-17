Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in September increased by 11% year-over-year to 249,146 units. This positive rebound allowed Kia to also improve the year-to-date result to 2,163,255 (up 1.6% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 does not show any significant progress in recent months. Actually, the production appears to be lower than a year ago, again.

Last month, Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 6,109 units, including 2,281 in South Korea and 3,828 exported. That's 4.1% less than a year ago when the EV6 entered the market.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

We can only repeat that the wholesale results are quite surprising as there are no signs that demand for the Kia EV6 weakened. We can only guess that that it has something to do with the production constraints, as the broader Hyundai Motor Group now produces more and more E-GMP-based EVs (the latest ones are the Genesis GV60 and Hyundai Ioniq 6).

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – September 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale volume exceeded 61,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000 is possible during 2022.

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 90,000 EV6. Most of them (over 60,000) were exported.

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 4,414 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,440 in the US.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 4,521 and 292 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 4,414 retail sales outside South Korea

(6,109 wholesale - 2,281 in South Korea and 3,828 exported) Niro EV: 4,521 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 292 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 11,508 (up 3% year-over-year) or 3.6% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.