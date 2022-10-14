Along with the fact that automakers are continuing to transition powertrain technology, among other technologies that make their cars safer and more efficient, new materials are also coming into play. Cadillac just announced that it will be implementing new material that stands to make its Lyriq electric SUV 80 percent quieter inside.

To be clear, EVs are already quiet. In fact, their powertrains can be nearly silent, so all you might hear from the outside is the tires on the road. Depending on the type of tires, the sound may be pretty minimal, especially at low speeds. This is why electric vehicles are required to have pedestrian warning sounds.

Inside an EV's cabin, it can also be quiet, since there's no loud gas engine or excess vibrations such a powertrain might cause. However, due to the lack of "car noise," there's a good chance you'll be able to make out other noises more easily, and other vibrations may cause sounds that annoy drivers and passengers. Moreover, since there's no gas engine to mask road and wind noise, EVs may benefit from having better sound insulation than gas cars.

To help with this reality, Cadillac turned to Ascend Performance Materials to use its new Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) material for the all-new Lyriq electric crossover, which marks the beginning of the GM luxury brand's all-electric future.

Similar material is already in use in the auto industry, and it's designed to reduce the impact of noise, vibration, and overall harshness. In addition to adding materials that aim to insulate a car from outside sounds, NVH material can get to the source of the issues by focusing on the harshness and vibrations that produce various frequencies and can lead to irritating and distracting cabin noises.

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials' Vydyne EVS material is already installed in the Cadillac Lyriq and is said to target certain frequencies produced by its electric motors and other moving parts. If the material works as expected, it can reduce sound pressure in the EV's interior by as much as 80 percent. The goal is to limit excess sounds but still ensure that drivers can hear emergency vehicles and other outside sounds that are important to remain aware of.