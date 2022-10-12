Jeep confirms that, at the upcoming 2022 Paris Motor Show, it will unveil the brand's first all-electric model - the Jeep Avenger, which is a compact SUV.

The presentation of this model has been set for October 17 at 16:00 CET (see live stream below).

According to the company, customers in select European markets - Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands - will be able to place reservations for the Avenger after the press conference. Other markets will follow (UK in January 2023). Outside of Europe, the Jeep Avenger will be available also in Japan and South Korea.

Jeep says that the Avenger is "rightsized" for the European market. Its target range is estimated at 400 km (250 miles) on the WLTP test cycle, and 550 km (342 miles) in the urban cycle. That's all we know for now. Production of this model will take place at Stellantis' plant in Tychy, Poland.

"The all-electric Jeep Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market delivering a targeted electric range of 250 miles, combined with modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo."

Jeep already offers two plug-in hybrid models in Europe: the Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Renegade 4xe, which in early 2023 will be joined by the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

However, the future of the brand is 100% electric as the company set a goal to offer only battery-electric models in Europe by 2030. By 2025, Jeep will introduce four BEVs in Europe - some of them will be offered globally.

Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO said: