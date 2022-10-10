Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) reports that its US sales decreased during the third quarter of 2022 by almost 30% year-over-year to 16,782.

The Japanese company explains that the volume has been "tempered heavily by supply constraints of the most in-demand vehicles and trims". On top of that, "the port and dealership closures due to Hurricane Ian further tighten supply amidst ongoing industry-wide supply constraints."

In effect, the year-to-date sales of Mitsubishi in the US are 15.7% lower than a year ago, at 65,054.

In the case of the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi says that only six were sold during the quarter (compared to 1,008 a year ago), because the stock of the 2022 model year is basically empty.

Mitsubishi is now waiting for the first shipment of the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which will be significantly improved over the outgoing version. The first units are expected in showrooms in November... so one more month of waiting.

"Having sold the last of the 2022 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)s in July, MMNA anticipates substantial sales increases for the model as the next-generation flagship 2023 Outlander PHEV enters showrooms in November 2022."

It will be really very interesting to see whether the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will make a significant splash in the US.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the US - Q3 2022

So far this year, Mitsubishi delivered 1,132 Outlander PHEVs in the US, which is 31% less than in 2021. It's also 1.7% of Mitsubishi's total volume.

For reference, in 12 months of 2021, a total of 2,250 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs were sold in the US, which was almost 15% more than in 2020.

Cumulatively, the company has sold over 12,400 Outlander PHEVs in the country, compared to over 300,000 sold globally since 2013.

The all-new Outlander PHEV will start at an MSRP of $39,845 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,345 ($1,470 in Alaska/Hawaii). With a 20 kWh battery, it will have an all-electric range (EPA) of 38 miles (61 km) and a total range of 420 miles (676 km).