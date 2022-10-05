A few weeks ago, Tesla's future Giga Texas “ecological paradise” was back in the news. We told you that CEO Elon Musk confirmed there may be electric Tesla boats available at the park at some point. However, more importantly, we shared that Tesla was set to add 500,000 square feet, or 12 acres, to the site's original construction limits.

Fast-forward to the present, and according to official documents, Tesla is adding the land for a proposed expansion. It has also been confirmed that the expansion will be used specifically for the promised park area at the company's Austin Gigafactory. The area will be open to the public and have plenty to offer ("next-level great"), according to Musk. Perhaps if the electric Tesla boats pan out, Musk will call it "orders-of-magnitude great."

At any rate, according to Teslarati, the proposed expansion was recently approved by the City of Austin. This was to be expected, and the hope is that Tesla will get the exciting project underway quickly. However, as the CEO noted above, Tesla must get things straightened out financially at the new Texas factory before the fun comes.

Teslarati saw and shared the official documents revealing that the limits of construction had been expanded in acreage, as well as square feet. The publication also notes that the documents do not specify the purpose of the expansion. However, Musk confirmed with the publication that the expansion was specifically related to the future ecological paradise, and that's precisely why Tesla filed it.

At this point, Tesla has the green light to move forward with the project. However, we suspect it will be some time before Musk's entire vision becomes reality. It seems there's never going to be a time when Tesla isn't wrapped up in a whole host of projects across the globe, and while a park in Texas would be nice, it's probably not near the top of the list.