Yamaha Introduces Three New E-Bikes For Mountain, Gravel, And Commuting

After introducing three new e-bikes for the mountain, gravel, and urban segments, legendary motorcycle maker Yamaha is expanding into the realm of electric motorcycles. In a YouTube premiere titled Switch On earlier in 2022, when Yamaha displayed its upcoming electric scooters and mopeds, the company disclosed its ambitions to introduce a new line of e-bikes. The Moro 07, Wabash RT, and Crosscore RC are new additions to Yamaha's portfolio of electric bikes.

The company's premier eMTB, the Moro 07, has a special dual twin frame with Yamaha's PW-X3 motor, which is its smallest, lightest, and most potent drive unit. According to Yamaha, the eMTB's powertrain, which weighs 2.75kg, uses zero cadence technology to instantly produce 63 ft-lbs of torque, with a top speed of up to 15.5 miles per hour. Yamaha claims that the Moro 07 has improved stiffness and handling thanks to its dual twin frame, which has multiple top and down tubes. The 500Wh battery, Rockshox Lyrik Select front forks, Maxxis 27.5 tires, and Shimano XT 1 x12 groupset are all included with the eMTB.

The latest gravel bike from the company is called the Wabash RT. According to Yamaha, the frame is designed to provide a stable and comfortable ride with a featherweight feel. The company guarantees a smooth riding experience with its motor's instantaneous torque thanks to its PW-ST drive unit, which is equipped with zero cadence technology. The Wabash RT also has a 500Wh battery, Shimano GRX gears, an automated assistance mode, and an LCD display that informs the rider of pertinent ride information.

The Crosscore RC, which has been created as an all-arounder for regular riding, completes the line-up of e-bikes. The Crosscore has a 500Wh battery and the same PW-ST motor as the Wabash, but it has a different set of Shimano SL-M2010-9R gears. The Crosscore includes the same zero cadence technology and automatic support mode to assist when pedaling uphill as the other e-bikes. At the end of 2022, Yamaha's new e-bikes are anticipated to go on sale. That being said, each machine's price has not yet been made public.