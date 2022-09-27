It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception.

Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Tesla moved back sales employees that it had sent to service in order to manage the end-of-quarter push.

Now, Tesla has confirmed it is expecting a "very high volume" of vehicle deliveries during the end of the quarter and has asked all employees to help, including those who don't work in sales and deliveries.

Tesla management emailed employees to let them know it is expecting a busy end of quarter. Here's a fragment of the email, which was obtained by Electrek.

We will be delivering a very high volume of vehicles to eagerly waiting customers during the final days of Q3. To help ensure we can delight as many customers as possible, the delivery team is requesting additional support with key delivery-execution tasks.

In the email, Tesla is calling on all employees to help with the tasks of delivering vehicles to customers at the end of quarter. These tasks typically include moving vehicles around, washing and preparing vehicles for delivery, delivering them directly to customers and answering questions from owners on delivery day.

The Fremont Factory is at full throttle, with drone flyovers in recent days revealing that it is filled with vehicles ready to be delivered to customers (see video at the top of this page).

Although Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said over the past year that the company would try to move away from its model that results in large pushes for deliveries at the end of each quarter, it appears that it hasn’t managed to achieve that.

Analysts are unanimously predicting that Tesla is going to deliver a record number of vehicles during the third quarter, with most estimates varying between 350,000 and 370,000 units. That would set a new record and be a significant jump over the previous record of approximately 310,000 units in the first quarter of this year.