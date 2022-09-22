Swedish freight mobility technology startup Einride has announced its entry into Germany, Europe's largest transportation market. The company will initially set up a regional office in Berlin, with logistical hubs in Hamburg and the Ruhr Area to follow later on.

Einride says that a charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented to enable customers and partners to seamlessly electrify transportation.

"Germany is in the driving seat of Europe; where it goes others follow suit. We have the opportunity and technology to bring the biggest change to the freight industry since the invention of the internal combustion engine and are ready to join forces with local partners to make transportation history." Robert Falck, Founder and CEO of Einride

The company says it will enable companies in Germany to move goods in an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way through its software-based fleet mobility platform Einride Saga, electric and autonomous fleets, and charging and connectivity networks. This means Einride plans to offer both the fully autonomous electric Pod truck and the BYD-supplied electric semi in Germany.

Einride's CEO told TechCrunch the initial focus will be on its BYD-supplied electric trucks, with the self-driving Pods being next on the agenda. Falck also said the company will concentrate on three main operational areas: the distribution of partial loads, shuttles between distribution centers and plants, and the electrification of the first and last mile of intermodal transports.

Coinciding with the official launch, Einride has announced the signing of contracts with several local partners including global appliance leader Electrolux. Operations with Electrolux follow a successful partnership in Sweden and are expected to reduce CO2 emission by 92 percent compared to driving with diesel. Einride claims that other of its partners have seen a similar decrease while matching the cost of diesel.

"The German road freight sector is facing its biggest challenge to date – with rising fuel and energy costs, a driver shortage and the government demanding emissions be cut in half by 2030. We know that through digitalization, automation and electrification we can dramatically reduce costs, delivery times and emissions. Now it's time for German shippers to adopt a new generation of freight technology and future-proof their business." Robert Ziegler, General Manager Europe of Einride

The startup already operates a large fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Sweden and the US, where Einride partners with companies such as Lidl Sweden, Maersk and Oatly.

Earlier this year, Einride announced it received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads, marking the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to use public roads in the United States.