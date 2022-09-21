The recently unveiled next generation Fuso eCanter electric truck had its European premiere at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

The European version of this inner-city distribution transport vehicle, tailored for the requirements of the last mile, differs slightly from the Japanese version, but the general specs are the same.

There will be 42 variants with six wheelbases, and two cab widths (see details below), with a total weight of 4.25 to 8.55 tons and a payload of up to 5 tons.

Depending on the battery system (41.3 kWh, 82.6 kWh or 123.9 kWh), the new eCanter is expected to be able to drive respectively: 70 km (44 miles), 140 km (87 miles) or 200 km (124 miles) on a single charge. The Japanese specs said 80 km (50 miles) in the case of the smallest battery, but that's a small detail.

The main technical difference is the use of the CCS Combo 2 charging inlet (CCS2 instead of CHAdeMO) for DC fast charging at up to 104 kW, or 1- and 3- phase charging (AC). The ability to charge from three-phase at up to 11 kW or up to 22 kW is very good news, as it might be the most cost-effective solution for many applications. Three-phase power supply is very common in most European countries.

As we know, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) - a subsidiary of Daimler Truck - intends to start sales in Japan in Spring 2023.

We guess that Europe also has a chance to get the truck in 2023, as it was the largest test market for the first generation of the vehicle.

Karl Deppen, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, responsible for Truck China and the regions Japan and India with the brands FUSO and BharatBenz said::

"The Next Generation eCanter is the development result of around five years of eCanter experience gained with our customers around the globe. Compared to the previous eCanter, the significantly broader vehicle portfolio covers most of today's common applications and makes an even greater contribution to locally emission-free inner-city transport than before."

Gallery: Next Generation Fuso eCanter (European Version)

32 Photos

Next Generation Fuso eCanter (European version) specs: