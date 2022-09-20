Ram is the last of the big three pickup makers in the US to launch an electric truck, with the model expected to go on sale in 2024. The Ram Revolution EV pickup will be preceded by a concept that we’ve seen parts of in the teasers, although we can’t say much about it right now other than what its front LED light signature will look like.

Now according to an article published on the Detroit Free Press, Ram will organize the Revolution pickup concept’s debut event one day before the start of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which is set to run from November 18 to November 27. This means we’ll get to see it on November 16 or 17, hopefully accompanied by more information about the upcoming production model.

Ram is the only automaker out of the Big Three looking to distance its electric pickup from internal combustion-engined offerings by calling it something else. Both Ford and Chevrolet opted to keep the F-150 and Silverado names, yet Ram is going to call it the Revolution, possibly hinting that its specs will be superior to what rivals offer.

Gallery: Ram Pickup Teaser

And as per what Ram Trucks CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in the source article, the company seems very confident in its upcoming electric truck, even if it’s a little late to the party. Koval said it is a “transformative period in the history of the brand” and that Ram is on the “precipice of something extraordinary.”

The truck will not be based on the existing Ram 1500 and it will instead be a new model underpinned by the Stellantis STLA Frame platform. It will measure between 220.5 and 244.1 inches (5.6 - 6.2 meters) and it will have up to 500 miles of range courtesy of a battery pack with more than 200 kWh capacity - there will also be a smaller 159 kWh battery pack that should offer up to 400 miles on one charge, according to our estimation.

Several power options will be available, going up to 885 horsepower in the top of the range dual-motor version, which should also run on an 800-volt electric architecture; models lower down in the range will get 400-volt systems with slightly slower charging speeds.

The CEO of Ram Trucks believes that buyers are ready and eager to buy electric pickups, and it seems like he is hinting the company will offer very basic, utilitarian versions that people may actually use as work trucks when he says

More and more truck intenders are open-minded to the idea of electrification in their pickups, but they’re not willing to sacrifice our most core attributes that make a truck a truck, like towing, like hauling, and in the future, range and charge time. In other words, 'trucks still need to do truck things' is the message that we’re receiving.

Ram's first production electric model will be the ProMaster EV, set to arrive sometime next year and there's a strong chance its specs will be very similar to the Fiat e-Ducato, which is basically the same vehicle. Amazon has already ordered 10,000 of them, to supplement the fleet of 100,000 Rivian vans that it already has on order.