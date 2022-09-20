Passenger car sales in the Netherlands finally noted slight growth. In August, the number of new registrations increased by 9% year-over-year.

Plug-ins continue their expansion taking higher and higher market share. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 7,979 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 20% more than a year ago. That's enough for a market share of 34%.

The growth is associated mostly with battery-electric cars, which increased by 30% year-over-year to almost 5,700 units. Plug-in hybrids also increased, but by only 1% to almost 2,300 units.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 5,683 and 24% share

PHEVs: 2,296 and 10% share

Total: 7,979 and 34% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – August 2022

So far this year, roughly 63,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 32% more than a year ago.

Model rank

The plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 once again happened to be the most registered model in the Netherlands with 502 units.

The Skoda Enyaq iV noted the second highest result (442), which allows it to comfortably remain the year-to-date leader (3,691). The third most popular model was the Kia Niro EV with 319 units.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 502 Skoda Enyaq iV - 442 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 319 Peugeot e-208 - 310 Kia EV6 - 278 Peugeot e-2008 - 262 Audi e-tron - 262 Volvo XC40 BEV - 252 kswagen ID.3 - 236 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 224

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,691 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,986 Peugeot e-208 - 2,531 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 2,255 Kia EV6 - 2,108 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,104 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,716 Citroën e-C4 - 1,633 Fiat 500 electric - 1,553 Peugeot e-2008 - 1,383

Volvo remains the most popular plug-in brand in the Netherlands with a 9.2% share (year-to-date), although with an advantage of just six units over Kia (also at 9.2%). BMW noted 8.6% share, Peugeot 7.5%, while Skoda is fifth at 6.3%.

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.5%), Stellantis (18.1%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 15.7%, Hyundai-Kia (13.7%) and BMW Group (10.7%).