Meet Mercedes-EQ’s New Championship Edition Electric Bike

Mercedes-Benz is known as one of the most luxurious, highly desirable makes in the market. The same goes for the brand’s all-electric subsidiary Mercedes-EQ, with its line of top-notch electric vehicles based on their fuel-powered counterparts. However, did you know that Mercedes-EQ has also begun dabbling in the world of electric bicycles?

That’s right, Mercedes-EQ has introduced the CE, or Championship Edition, e-bike, modeled after the brand’s highly successful Formula E Team. Indeed, the bike packs some race-ready performance, and draws inspiration from the high-tech race cars in Formula E. Perhaps the first thing you’ll notice is the fact that the bike has two motors—one on the front wheel, and the other on the back wheel. Why? Well, because they can. That said, a more valid reason for there being two motors is that Mercedes wants to commemorate its Formula E Team’s first all-electric double world championship.

Diving into a little more detail about this two-wheeler, it’s made by n+ Bikes, a company that Mercedes has worked with before for previous e-bike models. In the case of the CE, its total output from both motors is 750W, with an astounding torque figure of 130 Nm. Unfortunately, however, the fact that it’s classified as an e-bike means that it must conform to certain rules, and that means it’s limited to a top speed of 28 miles per hour. The two motors subsequently draw power from two batteries, each of 10-amp-hour capacities, with one on the frame and the other on the seat post. They’re said to offer a total range of 75 miles, albeit in “optimum riding conditions.”

Other hardware components on the e-bike consist of road-focused Maxxis Hookworm tires that offer efficiency and smoothness on paved roads. To take the edge off of uneven road surfaces such as cobblestones or light gravel, a standard telescopic front suspension fork has been thrown in. Finally, the bike sends power to the ground from the rider’s legs via a belt drive system, which is famous for being quieter and lower maintenance than standard chain-driven systems. At the end of the day, if you want to add the Mercedes-EQ CE e-bike to your collection, you’re looking at a sticker price of $5,800 USD.