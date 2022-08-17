This New E-Bike Concept Wants To Revolutionize The Street Food Game

Electric bicycles are starting to make their way into the multiple facets of everyday life. From commuting, to sport, and to leisure, electric bike hold a lot of potential for the future mobility of mankind. Interestingly, they're starting to make their way into mainstream industry, too, with electric cargo bikes and trikes gradually taking over the work of delivery vans and motorbikes, too.

One novel concept to emerge from Italian startup SmartEbike is this street food electric bike. Now, although still in the concept phase, the Street Food E-Bike is advertised as a hip and fashionable alternative to the good old fashioned food cart. Small businesses like these proliferate across Asia and Europe, as well as in parts of the U.S., so creating a sustainable and affordable means for your business to get around is surely welcome. According to the company, the Street Food E-Bike can store everything from ice cream, coffee, beer, and a variety of dishes.

SmartEbikes has designed the Street Food e-bike to be relatively lightweight and capable of going places where other food trucks can't. Once it goes into production, the e-bikes will be built and assembled completely in Italy, and will feature a fully insulated fiberglass body. These made-to-order three-wheelers will then be painted and configured according to your desired design. Furthermore, they feature a fully electric telescopic sunroof, LED lights, and a pedal-assist electric motor. Ensuring maximum battery range, photovoltaic panels on the roof allow the battery to be charged while you go about your business selling your items.

SmartEbikes has a rather lofty claim of 15 hours of use on sunny days and 10 hours of use on cloudy days. Apart from the solar panels on the roof, the e-bike makes use of two battery packs, which take a total of eight hours to fully charge via a 220V charger. Other features include a digital display that allows you to check the battery level, temperature levels, and other data. SmartEbike looks to release to versions of the Street Food e-bike, a Full version, equipped with all the aforementioned techie bells and whistles, and an Easy version, without the telescopic canopy and solar panels.

At present, the Street Food e-bike is still in the concept phase, with SmartEbike looking for backers on Indiegogo. Should you be interested in supporting this project and helping to bring it to the next phase, a link to the Indiegogo page can be found below.