Back at the 2016 Detroit motor show, Acura revealed the Precision Concept, a vehicle that showcased a very bold new design direction for the struggling brand. That was a gorgeous sports sedan with daring lines, meant to enthral and engage. Now the automaker is back with the Precision EV concept, which previews what the company wants to do with its first production electric vehicle.

With this teaser, Acura has not released any information other than what we can gather from the teaser video and the concept’s name. We don’t yet know if it previews a certain model, or if it’s like the previous Precision concept and just gives a general idea of how Acura would make a fancy electric crossover for the near future.

We are given a good look at the vehicle’s front fascia features and it’s certainly a cool look, with the completely illuminate grille or the very daring slim headlights. It looks like this could have a bit of a shark nose look to its front.

Just like the upcoming Honda Prologue electric crossover, it is believed that this Acura electric SUV will be built on GM’s Ultium platform, although we don’t think it will just be a version of that and it could have different powertrain options to match its premium ambitions. Acura has shared no details on the EV’s platform, powertrain or range, but we say it’s very unlikely to not feature the Ultium platform.

Acura filed for a trademark for the ADX name, a completely new nameplate, and there is a good chance that this is what the EV will be called. Rumors say that we should expect to see the Acura EV make its market debut in 2024, although we’ll have to wait for the manufacturer to confirm what this concept actually previews.