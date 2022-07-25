Passenger car sales in the Netherlands continue to decrease. In June, the number of new registrations decreased by 10% year-over-year.
Despite the shrinking car market, the plug-in electric car segment expands. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 10,127 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 15% year-over-year.
The market share reached 34%, including 24% battery-electric cars. BEVs were up by 23% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids noted a decline (first since November 2019).
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: 7,278 and 24% share
- PHEVs: 2,849 and 10% share
- Total: 10,127 and 34% share
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2022
So far this year, over 48,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 31% of the market.
New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *29,600 and 19% share
- PHEVs: about *18,700 and 12% share
- Total: 48,257 and 31% share
* estimated from the market share
Model rank
In terms of models, the all-electric Peugeot e-208 set a new monthly record of 576 units, which enabled it to take first place among plug-ins, slightly ahead of the Citroën e-C4 (572). The third most registered model was the Skoda Enyaq iV (408).
Year-to-date, the Skoda Enyaq iV has strengthened at the top with 2,710 registrations, as the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV had a slower month and, as of the end of June, had 2,360 registrations. The Peugeot e-208, thanks to an outstanding result in the recent month, jumped from sixth to third position with 1,961 units, ahead of the Kia Niro EV (1,755).
Top 10 last month:
- Peugeot e-208 - 576
- Citroën e-C4 - 572
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 408
- Peugeot e-2008 - 369
- Tesla Model Y - 326
- Kia EV6 - 323
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 299
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 292
- Cupra Born - 265
- Polestar 2 - 216
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,710
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,360
- Peugeot e-208 - 1,961
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,755
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,737
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,528
- Kia EV6 - 1,464
- Fiat 500 electric - 1,307
- Citroën e-C4 - 1,169
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 998
In the case of the plug-in car brands year-to-date, the top ones are Volvo (9.5%), BMW (9.1%), Kia (8.9%), Peugeot (7.6%) and Skoda (6.3%).
Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (19.9%), Stellantis (18.1%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.3%, Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.2%).
