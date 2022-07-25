Passenger car sales in the Netherlands continue to decrease. In June, the number of new registrations decreased by 10% year-over-year.

Despite the shrinking car market, the plug-in electric car segment expands. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 10,127 new plug-ins were registered. We estimate that the growth rate is around 15% year-over-year.

The market share reached 34%, including 24% battery-electric cars. BEVs were up by 23% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids noted a decline (first since November 2019).

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 7,278 and 24% share

PHEVs: 2,849 and 10% share

Total: 10,127 and 34% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2022

So far this year, over 48,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 31% of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *29,600 and 19% share

PHEVs: about *18,700 and 12% share

Total: 48,257 and 31% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

In terms of models, the all-electric Peugeot e-208 set a new monthly record of 576 units, which enabled it to take first place among plug-ins, slightly ahead of the Citroën e-C4 (572). The third most registered model was the Skoda Enyaq iV (408).

Year-to-date, the Skoda Enyaq iV has strengthened at the top with 2,710 registrations, as the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV had a slower month and, as of the end of June, had 2,360 registrations. The Peugeot e-208, thanks to an outstanding result in the recent month, jumped from sixth to third position with 1,961 units, ahead of the Kia Niro EV (1,755).

Top 10 last month:

Peugeot e-208 - 576 Citroën e-C4 - 572 Skoda Enyaq iV - 408 Peugeot e-2008 - 369 Tesla Model Y - 326 Kia EV6 - 323 Audi Q4 e-tron - 299 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 292 Cupra Born - 265 Polestar 2 - 216

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,710 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,360 Peugeot e-208 - 1,961 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,755 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 1,737 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,528 Kia EV6 - 1,464 Fiat 500 electric - 1,307 Citroën e-C4 - 1,169 Ford Kuga PHEV - 998

In the case of the plug-in car brands year-to-date, the top ones are Volvo (9.5%), BMW (9.1%), Kia (8.9%), Peugeot (7.6%) and Skoda (6.3%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (19.9%), Stellantis (18.1%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.3%, Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (11.2%).