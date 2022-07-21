It seems Tesla is slowly but surely ramping up production at its new factory in Austin, Texas, though we haven't heard a whole lot about the numbers. Last evening, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, during Tesla's Q2 2022 earning conference call, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk noted that the automaker expected to pass the 1,000-car-per-week milestone in "a couple of months."

Tesla is currently ramping up its new factories in Texas and Berlin at the same time. In the midst of the electric car maker focusing its efforts on the new factories, it has also been getting Giga Shanghai back up to speed after the recent shutdown. It appears it all paid off after Tesla reported surprising production and delivery numbers for Q2, and produced a record number of cars in the final month of the quarter.

We often share drone flyover videos of Tesla's factories. Joe Tegtmeyer is one of the primary sources, and he focuses on keeping track of what's happening at Giga Texas. According to Teslarati, Tegtmeyer recently reported that Tesla is moving over 150 cars per day at the Austin factory, which would put it at around 1,000 Model Y crossovers per week already, depending on the number of days, shifts, and the overall consistency of the daily rate. Tegtmeyer shared:

“Model Y production ramping is noticeably hitting a new gear, with transports moving more than 150 cars per day now, and new cars filling right in behind them! North and west irrigation system installation beginning now as we discussed in the past few videos, so it’s great to see this work begin.”

Despite Tegtmeyer's observations and math, Musk revealed during the meeting that Tesla isn't quite there yet. The CEO said:

“We’re expecting Giga Texas to exceed 1,000 car per week milestone in a couple of months.”

Regardless of any of the estimates or official numbers, Tesla reiterated that it's still on track to reach 50 percent growth year over year in 2022. The second quarter of 2022 was a bit of a setback, but Tesla is still aiming to produce about 1.5 million cars this year. By the end of 2022, the automaker's annual production capacity is expected to reach 2 million units.