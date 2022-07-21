The Lightrider E Ultimate Claims To Be Lightest Full-Suspension EMTB

Electric bicycles are a lot of fun, and are fast becoming part of the mainstream cycling world. Not too long ago, I participated in an all-electric bicycle race, a race that was said to be the first of its kind where I'm from. That being said, among all the wonderful features e-bikes bring to the table, their heavy weight is quite possibly the most unappealing. Swiss brand Thömus wants to change that, with its new Lightrider E Ultimate.

With a weight of only 14.6 kilograms, the Lightrider E Ultimate bills itself as the world's lightest full-suspension electric mountain bike. However, as you may select from a variety of frame sizes, battery types, suspension fork configurations, and tire sizes, the weight of the bike depends on how you set it up. As a result, the overall weight of your brand-new e-bike will depend on how you want to use it, your personal preferences, and, of course, your budget.

The Lightrider E Ultimate, which is intended for cross-country and trails, has a carbon frame and 29" wheels. It comes with frames that range in size from XS to XL and comes in three colors: red, black, and white. Customers may select front forks from the Marzocchi, Fox, and DT Swiss brands, which range in travel from 120 mm to 150 mm. Meanwhile rear shock options mean that rear suspension travel can be set anywhere from 120 mm to 140 mm. A 12-speed Shimano XTR drivetrain and fancy, ultra-lightweight Selle Italia SLR C59 carbon saddle are thrown into the package, too.

It's interesting to note that Maxon, a leading authority on electric motors, worked with Thömus to design the Lightrider E Ultimate. In 2021, the two collaborated to develop the lightweight e-bike, which utilizes Maxon's BikeDrive Air electric drive technology. The BikeDrive Air is said to provide a fluid, bike-like pedal feel and the ideal ratio of weight to agility. By doing this, the rider is guaranteed to have the most natural pedal assistance possible and to be able to pedal the bike unassisted without any engine drag at all.

As for performance, the nominal torque of the Lightrider E Ultimate is 30 Nm, while its maximum output is 40 Nm. With the help of the electric motor, it can reach 15.5 miles per hour. You have the choice of selecting a 250Wh, 360Wh, or 426Wh battery pack for the Lightrider E Ultimate. Since riding style, terrain, and reliance on the electric assist would all considerably affect range, the manufacturer has chosen not to provide any estimates. The e-bike is now available for pre-order through Thömus, with prices beginning at CHF 6,390, or he equivalent of t$6,520 USD. The first deliveries are anticipated to start in October 2022.