New passenger car registrations in France decreased in June by 14% year-over-year to 171,089, which is a 13 consecutive months of decline. During the first half of the year, the market shrank by over 16%.

The market situation is challenging and even plug-in electric car sales decreased year-over-year, as only the all-electric segment is slightly up.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 34,980 plug-in vehicles were registered in France (down 9.6% year-over-year), including 33,850 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 19.8% of the market.

All-electric car sales amounted to 21,888 (up 4.7%) and accounted for 12.8% of total new passenger car registrations.

Two relatively slow months are ahead - July and August, after which hopefully we will see some positive news.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 21,888 (up 4.7%) at 12.8% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 11,962 (down 27.5%) at 7.0% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 1,083 (down 12.6%) at 3.0% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 47 (down 23%)

Total plug-ins: 34,980 (down 9.6%)

Plug-in car sales in France – June 2022

So far this year, over 162,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 93,331 (up 29%)

Passenger PHEVs: 62,808 (down 13%)

Light commercial BEVs: 6,288 (up 13%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 351

Total plug-ins: 162,794 (up 8.3%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

Last month, the Peugeot e-208 happened to be the best-selling model with 2,860 units, followed by the Renault Twingo Z.E. (2,158) and Renault ZOE (2,048). The electric 208 is also the #1 BEV so far this year with 9,712 registrations.

The Tesla Model Y noted a strong month with 1,964 units (4th best BEV and 20th best car overall), while the Tesla Model 3 had 1,047 units.

It's worth noting that the all-new Renault Megane-E entered the top 5 BEVs with 1,854 registrations, slightly ahead of the Fiat 500 electric (1,843).

The Dacia Spring with 1,325 registrations in June, is the second most popular all-electric model so far this year (9,203). The Renault ZOE (8,124 YTD) is third, slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3 (7,804 YTD).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: