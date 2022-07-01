According to a recent report from Drive Tesla Canada, Rivian has delayed deliveries in Canada by as much as a year. Based on the electric truck maker's earlier delivery estimates, the R1T and R1S vehicles in Canada are now approaching delivery dates that are nearly two years behind the company's original expectations.

Rivian planned to start deliveries in Canada in November 2021. However, just ahead of those potential deliveries beginning, the automaker sent out an email alerting reservation-holders that the deliveries may not actually begin until September 2022.

Fast-forward to the present, and now it seems the first Rivian deliveries in Canada won't happen until the second half of 2023. While the situation must be frustrating for people who ordered an R1T electric pickup truck or R1S electric three-row SUV, it doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Most global automakers are still struggling with a shortage of chips, as well as various supply chain constraints, in general. This is especially true for brands aiming to launch brand-new products, such as electric trucks and SUVs.

Startup automakers tend to have an even more difficult time ramping up and getting the parts they need, and the aftermath of a global pandemic, financial chaos across the globe, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have all made matters much worse. Even Tesla, an EV startup that has been at this for many years, continues to raise prices and push back delivery estimates across the globe.

At any rate, Drive Tesla Canada reports that Rivian won't likely be able to apply for certification to sell its trucks in Canada by September 2022 in the first place. And, the automaker has already emailed customers in Canada with a new delivery window between July and September 2023, meaning that their Rivian vehicles could be as much as a year late, or two years if we go back to the company's original estimates.

A Rivian R1T Launch Edition reservation-holder in Canada shared the email on the Rivian Owners Forum. Rivian cites supply chain issues and the lack of service infrastructure as reasons for the delays.

Part of the email reads as follows:

"Your Launch Edition package R1T estimated delivery window is the second half of 2023

Your delivery window estimate is based on your preorder date, delivery location and current configuration. Here’s why your window has shifted:

1. Supply chain

As we’ve continued to navigate a tight supply chain, we’ve had to reduce complexity wherever possible, including prioritizing certain build combinations over others.

2. Service Infrastructure

We continue to prioritize deliveries in locations where service infrastructure is in place so that we can provide the full ownership experience to Rivian owners from day one. We’re grateful for your continued support and will continue to keep you updated. Your preorder is a vote for finding better ways of doing things on a planet that needs all of us to innovate for the future. If you have any questions, please reach out to us."

