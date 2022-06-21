Delfast Debuts New TOP 3.0i Electric Bike

Delfast, founded in Ukraine, is a top worldwide e-bike manufacturer. The business just debuted its newest model, the TOP 3.0i, which it says is the smartest e-bike in the industry. The TOP 3.0i is a Class 2 e-bike that improves on the company's award-winning TOP 3.0 model's range and power by adding a new onboard computer that gathers and analyzes data to provide useful information like battery charge, diagnostics, and over-the-air updates.

The TOP 3.0i, like most of Delfast's two-wheelers, has enduro-inspired styling and, at 70 kilograms, is a heavyweight in e-bike parlance. This model has two power modes: city riding with a restricted 750W motor up to Class 2 standards and a TOP speed of 20 miles per hour, or off-road mode with up to 5,000W of maximum rear-hub power and a max speed of 50 miles per hour.

For a low-maintenance, responsive riding, the e-bike has a Gates Carbon Drive belt and torque sensing assist, which does a good job of managing the electric motor's 134 ft-lbs of peak instantaneous torque. It has a 72V, 47 Ah lithium-ion battery pack with a per-charge range of up to 200 miles, with full charging taking roughly six hours. The TOP 3.0i crosses the borders between e-bikes and full-fledged electric motorbikes, based on its range and performance numbers.

Delfast has also included a number of quality underpinnings to compliment its powerful motor. For starters, the combination of a KKE suspension fork and a DNM RCP-2S rear shock makes off-road riding a breeze. The TOP 3.0i comes standard with 2.75-R19 all-terrain moto tires and hydraulic disc brakes with 203 millimeter rotors for superb sTOPping power. A low/high beam LED headlight, as well as a rear LED tail and brake light, provide illumination for afterdark riding.

When it comes to technology, the new Delfast TOP 3.0i brings quite a lot to the table. The new onboard computer continuously checks the e-bike's health and sends information to Delfast's cloud servers through a built-in 4G connection, allowing tech support to immediately fix any problems that may arise. There's also an embedded GPS unit for navigation and tracking, an immobilizer for theft prevention, Bluetooth connectivity, and a mid-handlebar TFT screen that displays ride metrics like speed, distance, battery condition, and more.

The Delfast TOP 3.0i is now available for order in standard black or white colorways for $6,999 USD. Other colors, side boxes, tires, and a host of in-house aftermarket add-ons may all be added at additional expense.

Sources: Delfast, AutoEvolution

