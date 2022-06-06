Scott Introduces Addict eRide High-Performance Electric Road Bike

The Scott Addict RC is regarded as one of the best race-oriented road bikes available today. It has been praised for its ability to flawlessly mix performance and comfort. Because of its carbon structure, it is also exceedingly light. Its new electric version, with a total weight of just 10.7 kilograms, mated with Mahle's integrated X20 system, advertised as the lightest driving unit on the market, is similarly enticing.

The new Scott Addict eRide was built to appear as much like a standard road bike as possible, so you might not notice it's electric at first sight. The two-wheeler, according to Scott, has the most lightweight electric road bike frame in the market, weighing in at just 1.04 kilograms. It is also the first electric-assisted road bike with no visible mechanical electrical wires and cables, as well as any visible bolts and fasteners, resulting in an incredibly clean and streamlined look.

The eRide has the same Syncros Creston iCombo handlebar as the Addict RC, which enables for internal cable routing for mechanical or electrical drivetrains. There are five different versions to choose from, all of which have the Syncros-branded cockpit components. In Europe, Mahle's X20 technology helps you keep inside the legal speed limit of 15.5 miles per hour specific to European e-bike regulations. In the U.S., however, you may go up to 20 miles per hour.

The Mahle X20 electric drive system weighs just 3.2 kilograms and is scarcely noticeable. It has a 55 Nm rear hub motor, a tiny head unit with Bluetooth functionality with a 3D accelerometer, and a 236 Wh battery, which you may increase to a 350 Wh battery for even more range, at the expense. You may also purchase a 208 Wh range extender, that discreetly looks like a water bottle, to use as a backup battery. Scott’s new Addict eRide road bicycle starts at $6,770 USD and goes as high as $11,270 USD for the eRide Ultimate.