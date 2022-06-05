Wireless charging is becoming increasingly popular when it comes to mobile devices, so why can't the same be said for electric cars? Well, some automakers have dabbled in the area. Back in 2020 McLaren released a wireless charging pad for the Speedtail, a hybrid hypercar. BMW also explored wireless charging, offering prototype wireless chargers to a handful of 530e customers in Europe and the US in 2018-19 (but the idea was never pursued any further).

EV owners clearly want the option of wireless charging. And some startups are now trying to do what manufacturers won't. A leading example is WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification). WAVE has already demonstrated the potential of wireless charging, using its demo chargers on electric buses.

Another firm making serious strides in the area is WiTricity. The Massachusetts-based company is developing technology that uses magnetic resonance to allow wireless transfer over distance. WiTricity already has serious backing, receiving tens of millions in funding over the past few years. The startup recently started working with Hyundai. The pair are developing a wireless charger for the Genesis GV60, check out the below video to see it in action.

The wireless charger shown in the video is at a station in South Korea. Hyundai is currently trialing the tech at three stations in its native country.

WiTricity recently conducted a survey to demonstrate just how eager consumers are for wireless tech. According to the survey 96% of those who responded wanted to at least have the option of wireless charging. Meanwhile 71% find the prospect of wireless charging to be "extremely appealing".

Hopefully the progressiveness of WAVE, WiTricity and Hyundai will encourage other automakers to invest some of their resources into wireless charging.

What are your thoughts? How important is the prospect of wireless charging to you? Let us know in the comments section below.