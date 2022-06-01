The Thunder X-Treme Is An Incredibly Powerful Electric Mountain Bike

Richmond E-Bike is a Canadian company that develops a variety of micromobility vehicles, including electric bikes, trikes, and scooters. Thunder motorcycles are available in a number of sizes and styles to suit a multitude of uses. The Thunder X-Treme Custom E-Bike is one of them, a rugged, powerful electric mountain bike with an aggressive, race-inspired design.

Thunder electric bikes from Richmond E-Bike are all designed in Canada, and there is a large assortment of models to choose from. There's something for everyone, from the most affordable compact folding bike at $954 to a 26-inch tire folding mountain bike, as well as a fat tire, moped-style bike. The Canadian business even teased a fat tire cruiser model, although it has yet to make its debut.

The Thunder X-Treme e-bike, on the other hand, is simply on another level when compared to the rest of the Thunder fleet. It's a high-powered, all-terrain electric mountain bike that offers incredibly long range, and is ready for the toughest, most demanding terrain. The bike comes in a variety of battery and tire sizes, as well as a Special Edition. Let's take a look at some of the fancy technology this powerful e-bike incorporates.

The Thunder Extreme Custom e-bike is equipped with a 72V 28Ah lithium battery that promises to provide a range of up to 196 km, that's 121 miles, on a single charge, provided you ride at an average pace of 20 miles per hour. You can also opt for a bigger 48 Ah battery, which effectively increases the range to 320 km, or about 200 miles, per charge whilst maintaining a similar pace. It takes about 7.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

A 5,000W electric motor propels the Thunder E-Xtreme to a whopping top speed of 46.6 miles per hour, giving it performance that's more similar to a small motorcycle as it is a pedal-assist electric bicycle. The bike rolls on 26 x 2.3-inch tires, features hydraulic brakes on both ends, and flaunts complete downhill DNM Racing Shox suspension components. It's equipped with a thumb throttle and an LCD display. The X-Treme Custom E-bike is available for order on the Thunder's official website, with prices starting at $5,576.