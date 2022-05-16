New passenger car registrations in France decreased in April by 23% year-over-year to 108,723. It was the 11th consecutive month of decline.

Fortunately, the plug-in electric car segment is still able to note some positive results, although the numbers are suppressed by the supply constraints.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 23,984 plug-in vehicles were registered (up 11% year-over-year), including 22,958 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 21.1% of the market.

As we can see below, all-electric passenger car sales noted a relatively good growth rate of 33% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids were down 8%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 12,692 - up 33% at 11.7% market share

- up 33% at 11.7% market share Passenger PHEVs: 10,266 - down 8% at 9.4% market share

- down 8% at 9.4% market share Light commercial BEVs: 976 - up 14% at 3.6% market share

- up 14% at 3.6% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 50

Total plug-ins: 23,984 - up 11%

Plug-in car sales in France – April 2022

So far this year, over 100,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 56,198 - up 40%

- up 40% Passenger PHEVs: 39,576 - down 7%

- down 7% Light commercial BEVs: 4,163 - up 13%

- up 13% Light commercial PHEVs: 228

Total plug-ins: 100,165 - up 16%

It is difficult to say whether plug-ins will be able to maintain at least slight growth this year. A lot depends on solving supply chain constraints.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The Fiat 500 electric was the top-selling electric car in France last month (just like in Germany) with 1,737 registrations.

The second most registered was the Dacia Spring (1,568), followed by a few French models: Peugeot e-208 (1,375), Renault ZOE (1,052) and Renault Twingo Z.E. (948).

In the case of plug-in hybrids, the Peugeot 3008 PHEV with 1,037 units is the lone leader.

Year-to-date, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling model in France with around 6,600 units (even without any significant deliveries in April), with a surprisingly strong Dacia Spring in second place (6,521). The next two are Peugeot e-208 (5,184) and Fiat 500 electric (4,980).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: