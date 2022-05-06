The usual EV news is all over the internet. It seems to revolve around Tesla, as well as legacy automakers, including Ford, GM, VW, and others. However, we've rounded up some unique and compelling stories to share. Check out our full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Quiet Flying

What kind of noise does an electric plane make? I don’t know, but I can’t wait to find out. Cape Air is about to find out as they have ordered 75 electric planes from Eviation. With room for 9 passengers and 2 crew members, the electric plane travels at a top speed of 250 knots and can cover 500 ground miles.

The Eviation Alice will come in three different models for three unique needs. The Commuter model has a wide cabin, the Executive model has a wide cabin as well and even more personal space per passenger, and the Cargo model has the highest cargo-carrying capacity.

Quiet Boating

Can you imagine hunting down that largemouth bass without the noise of a two-stroke engine? It’s happening. GM and Pure Watercraft have begun a joint venture and produced an electric pontoon boat. Late last year, GM purchased a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, and earlier this year, they unveiled an electric pontoon.

The 25-foot-9-inch boat can fit up to 10 passengers and has a range of 120 miles at an average speed of 5 mph. It will cost around $45,000 for a single outboard motor or $60,000 for the twin outboards. Deliveries are expected in late 2022. Forget fishing, I am thinking of a party barge.

US Government

Earlier this week, The White House announced a $3.1 billion plan to boost the manufacturing of batteries through President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan. The funding is directed towards building, expanding manufacturing systems, and providing recycling plants for batteries. The plan will be funded through the $1 trillion infrastructure law with the overall goal to reach 50% of all vehicle sales being EVs by 2030.

More US Government

Also announced this week, the U.S. Department of Energy announced $45 million in funds for the development of batteries for electric vehicles. The department is also launching a program, the Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL), to address faster charging, increased efficiency, and improved resiliency.

Marty McFly

Last but not least, DeLorean teased the above video this week. On their website, there is a countdown for a reveal. Cannot wait to see what it is.

