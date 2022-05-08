Audi reports that its car sales during the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 16.8% to 385,084, although a year ago the first quarter was "above-average."

According to the manufacturer, the two main causes behind the noticeable decline are supply shortages and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

With this as background, all-electric car sales of the Audi brand do not look bad. In Q1, some 24,236 units were delivered, which is 66% more than a year ago. That's about 6.3% of Audi's total sales and the second highest result within the Volkswagen Group.

However, while the year-over-year increase is significant, compared to the previous quarter, it's not so rosy. Deliveries noticeably decreased compared to Q4.

Sales of the plug-in hybrid models were not disclosed.

Audi BEV sales in Q1 2022

Among several Audi electric cars, the top two families are the Audi Q4 e-tron/Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron (10,700) and Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and the S-versions of both (10,300).

It means that the Audi e-tron GT/Audi RS e-tron GT noted up to over 3,200 units.

Assuming business as usual, this year Audi should be able to sell a six-digit number of BEVs, compared to 81,894 in 2021.

According to the previously announced plans, in the next few years, the number of all-electric models will triple to more than 20.

Here are the main points:

Audi will spend about €18 billion on electrification and hybridization between 2022 and 2026

(almost half of its total investment of around €37 billion) Audi plans to have more than 20 fully electric models in its portfolio by 2025

Starting in 2026, the brand will exclusively bring new fully electric models to the market.

The recently unveiled Audi urbansphere concept gave us glimpses of the future of Audi electrification.