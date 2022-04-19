Tritium announced that it has entered into a multi-year contract with BP for the supply of chargers and related services to support BP’s global EV charging network.

It's an important framework agreement, which is expected to result in high-volume orders for Tritium's DC fast chargers. According to the press release, the initial order is for almost 1,000 chargers, which will be installed in three markets: the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

"This forms a step change in the strategic nature of the relationship between both companies, with an initial order for the UK and Australian & New Zealand markets of just under 1,000 chargers."

We guess that most of the chargers will be installed in the UK, where BP intends to invest £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in charging infrastructure over the next 10 years.

A few months ago, Tritium announced also a global framework agreement with Shell, which means that the company already attracted two large energy companies. Both Shell and BP are in the process of transition towards mass electrification.

Tritium is currently in the process of expanding its manufacturing capacity. A new, large plant will be built in Lebanon, Tennessee. It will have an output of 10,000 chargers per year with a potential for 30,000 units per year.

Richard Bartlett, Senior Vice President, bp pulse said:

“I’m delighted that with this new global agreement with Tritium, it will help bp pulse deliver its mission to provide fast, reliable charging for EV drivers and to accelerate the roll-out of the charging infrastructure needed as the world transitions to decarbonise road transport,”.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said: