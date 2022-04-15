Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about Lincoln, Lucid, Toyota, Tesla, and more. Check it out here.

Hot Off the Press

We’ll mix it up this week. There were several recent unveilings and hints of EVs from manufacturers. We’ll hit some quick highlights below.

Everyone, mark your calendars for April 20th. Lincoln teased its new all-electric vehicle in a short video with the intention of announcing the vehicle officially next week. Is it an SUV, crossover, or even a truck?

Jeep has updated the Magneto concept with a 2.0 version. Power has been increased to 625 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. To unlock maximum torque, the Jeep has the ability to boost peak amperage to 600 amps for up to 10 seconds. The Magneto features four lithium-ion battery packs for a combined capacity of 70 kWh. My favorite part, the Jeep still comes with a manual transmission.

Toyota unveiled additional specs about the BZ4X, the company’s first electric vehicle in 8 years. The SUV has a range of up to 252 miles and starts at $42,000. Expect the BZ4X to hit showroom floors next month.

Lucid announced a new edition of its Air luxury sedan: The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. The EV comes with 1,050 horsepower, an advanced driver-assist system, and a range of 446 miles. The AGTP starts at $179,000. Check out our newsletter for a Lucid auction. It may be over at this point, but you will at least see the results of the auction.

Chrysler unveiled its Airflow Graphite Concept: a contemporary, sleek EV with 400 miles of range. The car includes STLA Auto Drive to offer Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. Chrysler is targeting its first BEV by 2025.

What are you most excited about?

Other Quick News

Tesla is changing the timeframe of its off-peak hours at Superchargers in CA to encourage Tesla owners to charge during times of less demand. You will be able to charge for less at select Superchargers before 11 am and after 9 pm. The change in times will help lessen traffic and bring in additional revenue for Tesla in Tesla’s biggest market, California.

Rivian’s Q1 numbers will be announced on May 11 and the company will host an audio webcast to discuss results at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET.

