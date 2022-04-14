March was the tenth month of a year-over-year decline in new passenger car registrations in France, which is a very worrying sign. Last month, roughly 147,000 cars were registered, which is 20% less than in March 2021.

Plug-in electric car sales still increased, but slower than before. According to L’Avere-France, last month, some 32,900 plug-in vehicles were registered (up 7% year-over-year).

The number includes 31,526 passenger plug-in cars, which correlates to 21.4% of the market.

Plug-in hybrid cars are already in reverse (down 16% year-over-year), while all-electric cars note a relatively strong growth rate of 27% (compared to the 20% overall decrease).

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 19,835 - up 27% at 13.5% market share

- up 27% at 13.5% market share Passenger PHEVs: 11,691 - down 16% at 7.9% market share

- down 16% at 7.9% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,315 - up 35% at 3.9% market share

- up 35% at 3.9% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 59

Total plug-ins: 32,900 - up 7%

Plug-in car sales in France – March 2022

So far this year, over 76,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 43,506 - up 43%

- up 43% Passenger PHEVs: 29,310 - down 7%

- down 7% Light commercial BEVs: 3,187 - up 13%

- up 13% Light commercial PHEVs: 178

Total plug-ins: 76,181 - up 18%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

We don't have the full list of plug-in models sorted by sales, but it seems that the Tesla Model 3 once again achieved an outstanding result.

In March, some 3,882 units were registered, which is the seventh-best result and 2.6% share, but on the other hand, it's 14% lower than a year ago. Tesla's monthly results are not consistent (usually are the highest in the final month of a quarter), but the result of 6,636 units in Q1 is potentially #1 among BEVs.

For reference, the Dacia Spring noted 2,111 units (and 4,953 YTD), while the Renault ZOE some 1,127 (and 3,577 YTD).

The Tesla Model Y also is coming to France in considerable numbers - 968 units in March and 1,845 YTD. Together with the Model 3, Tesla noted 4,850 registrations (up 7.1% year-over-year) and 3.3% market share.

Among new models, we spotted also the Kia EV6 - 498 in March (1,163 YTD), compared to 287 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (775 YTD).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: