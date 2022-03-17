In February, some 22,860 new passenger cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 5.8% more than a year ago. At the same time, plug-in car sales surged.

According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 6,490 new plug-ins were registered, which is some 120% more than a year ago.

Because of that, the plug-in cars market share improved to 28%. All-electric cars hold about 16% share.

BEVs: 16% share

16% share PHEVs: 12% share

12% share Total: 6,490 (28% share)

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2022

So far this year, over 13,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 25% of the market.

BEVs : 13% share

: 13% share PHEVs : 12% share

: 12% share Total: 13,618 (25% share)

Model rank

One of the most interesting things is that the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV is still the top selltop-sellingn the country (369 new registrations in February).

However, all-electric cars strengthened their position and we can see the Kia Niro EV (301), Fiat 500 electric (283) and Audi Q4 e-tron (272) not far behind, with the plug-in hybrid Volvo XC40 PHEV (270) completing the top 5.

We can also note that besides the MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron, there is Skoda Enyaq iV (255) and Volkswagen ID.4 (271) in the top seven.

On the other hand, there are still not many Teslas, and even Kia EV6/Hyundai Ioniq 5 duo is outside the top 10.

When it comes to January-February, Geely-Volvo's plug-in hybrids are still one of the most popular rechargeable cars.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 731 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 519 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 518 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 437 Skoda Enyaq iV - 430 Fiat 500 electric - 385 Audi Q4 e-tron - 380 Peugeot e-208 - 374 Ford Kuga PHEV - 353 MINI Cooper SE - 351

In the case of the automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group has an 18.6% share and is just three units above the Geely-Volvo (also at 18.6%). The third is Stellantis (15.5%), slightly ahead of the BMW Group (13.6%) and Hyundai-Kia (13%).