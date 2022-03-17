In February, some 22,860 new passenger cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 5.8% more than a year ago. At the same time, plug-in car sales surged.
According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 6,490 new plug-ins were registered, which is some 120% more than a year ago.
Because of that, the plug-in cars market share improved to 28%. All-electric cars hold about 16% share.
- BEVs: 16% share
- PHEVs: 12% share
- Total: 6,490 (28% share)
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2022
So far this year, over 13,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 25% of the market.
- BEVs: 13% share
- PHEVs: 12% share
- Total: 13,618 (25% share)
Model rank
One of the most interesting things is that the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 PHEV is still the top selltop-sellingn the country (369 new registrations in February).
However, all-electric cars strengthened their position and we can see the Kia Niro EV (301), Fiat 500 electric (283) and Audi Q4 e-tron (272) not far behind, with the plug-in hybrid Volvo XC40 PHEV (270) completing the top 5.
We can also note that besides the MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron, there is Skoda Enyaq iV (255) and Volkswagen ID.4 (271) in the top seven.
On the other hand, there are still not many Teslas, and even Kia EV6/Hyundai Ioniq 5 duo is outside the top 10.
When it comes to January-February, Geely-Volvo's plug-in hybrids are still one of the most popular rechargeable cars.
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 731
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 519
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 518
- Volvo XC60 PHEV - 437
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 430
- Fiat 500 electric - 385
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 380
- Peugeot e-208 - 374
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 353
- MINI Cooper SE - 351
In the case of the automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group has an 18.6% share and is just three units above the Geely-Volvo (also at 18.6%). The third is Stellantis (15.5%), slightly ahead of the BMW Group (13.6%) and Hyundai-Kia (13%).
