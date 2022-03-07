New passenger car registrations in Norway decreased in February by 23.8% year-over-year to 8,147 and plug-ins contributed to this decline.

Last month, 7,012 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (down 17% year-over-year). Despite that, the plug-in market share improved several percent, compared to February 2021, reaching 86.1%.

Just like in January, we can see a slight increase in all-electric car sales, but the plug-in hybrids really collapsed due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component). The steep decline in PHEV sales is the direct reason why the overall plug-in car sales decreased.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 6,160 ( up 21% , at 75.6% market share) + 794 "used" + 250 new vans

( , at market share) + 794 "used" + 250 new vans PHEVs: 852 ( down 75% , at 10.5% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 7,012 (down 17%, at 86.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – February 2022

So far this year, over 14,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.

Plug-in car registrations in year-to-date:

BEVs : 12,820 ( up 22% , at 79.6% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 1,391 ( down 78% , at 8.6% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 14,211 (down 15%, at 88.2% market share)

The gasoline, diesel and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with less than 14% of the market in February (4.7% gasoline, 4.7% diesel, 4.5% hybrids).

Models

The list of top 20 most popular models year-to-date in Norway is quite interesting because 9 out of 20 (including the top 5) happen to be brand new models, which have been present on the market for less than 12 months (they were not sold in February 2021).

It really shows us how quickly the market is evolving towards newer, and usually somehow better (in the customer's opinion) models. Of course, the top 20 is dominated by all-electric cars.

Last month, the most registered models were the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (454), BMW iX (425) and Audi Q4 e-tron (388), slightly ahead of the Polestar 2 (387). Skoda Enyaq iV was fifth (357).

There are no Tesla models in the top 20, but as it usually was in the past, the manufacturer usually delivers a high number of cars in the final month of a quarter so maybe we will see a big comeback in March.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD