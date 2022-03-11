The unlisted YouTube "Mobile Powewall setup" video discovered by Electrek appears to have been made by Tesla, or at least by someone working alongside the electric automaker. Regardless of the official source, the video should prove very helpful to Ukraine amid these dark times.

That said, the video wasn't posted on Tesla's YouTube channel, and it seems it was only shared with people in Ukraine who recently took delivery of a batch of free Tesla Powerwalls, which Elon Musk indirectly referenced – calling them "solar/battery packs and generators" – as a welcome surprise in a reply on Twitter.

The video embedded at the top of the page was posted on the YouTube channel MobilePowerwall. The channel was just recently set up on YouTube on March 6, 2022, and it doesn't have any other content. The video also only has about 900 views, which comes as no surprise since it's unlisted.

As Tesla and SpaceX continue to assist Ukraine, the companies must make sure the people involved in taking delivery of various technologies, such as Starlink internet service and Tesla Powerwalls, understand how to set it up and get it working quickly and efficiently.

In addition to the truckloads of technology Elon Musk's companies are delivering to Ukraine, Tesla is also offering free Supercharging for all EVs in areas around Ukraine. Groups of EV owners have already set up various checkpoints, and they're using electric cars to deliver weapons, medical equipment, and other supplies to people in need. The teams are also using EVs to transport people, and some folks are actually living in their electric cars, at least temporarily.

Through some due diligence, Electrek was able to glean more information about the recent Tesla and SpaceX technology delivered to Ukraine. The publication received the following message in addition to the mysterious video above:

“On top of this the Energy team supplemented the Starlink roll out with a fleet Powerwalls. The system included PV inverters given by our Certified installer network, pre-made DC cables given by one of our Supercharger Installation Partners and AC cables made out out of scrap from Giga Berlin. All of it assembled by a team of (40+) volunteers from across the EMEA organization, committed to doing what they can to support.“

Electrek notes that with nearly 14 kWh of energy capacity, a Tesla Powerwall could potentially power a Starlink internet terminal for multiple days. Without being connected to a solar system, the unit will eventually run out of juice. However, based on the information in the message above, Tesla included PV inverters in the shipment as well. With some solar panels in the loop, the Powerwalls could prove especially helpful to the people of Ukraine.