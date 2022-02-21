Despite the fact that the overall new car registrations in the Netherlands were down about 11% year-over-year in January, plug-ins are growing surprisingly fast.

According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, last month about 7,128 new plug-ins were registered, which is 62% more than a year ago, and the new high for the month of January.

Not only that, plug-ins noted a very strong market share of 23%, including 10% for all-electric cars.

The most interesting thing is that in the usually PHEV-rich early part of the year, all-electric car sales almost tripled.

BEVs: 3,076 (up 181%, 10% share)

(up 181%, 10% share) PHEVs: 4,052 (up about 22%, 13% share)

(up about 22%, 13% share) Total: 7,128 (up 62%, 23% share)

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, about 95,464 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 7% more than in 2020. The market share improved to 30% (including 20% BEVs and 10% PHEVs), a full five percentage points above 2020 (25%).

Model rank

Most of the registrations were plug-in hybrids, including three in the 100% Geely-Volvo podium: Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (362), Volvo XC40 PHEV (249) and Volvo XC60 PHEV (247).

The first all-electric model on the list is the MINI Cooper SE (230), which also is kind of surprising.

The top plug-in model of 2021 - Skoda Enyaq iV - is starting the year at #8 and 175 units. Meanwhile, there is no Tesla or Volkswagen ID.3/ID.4 in the top 20, while at the same time, there are a few Porsches (Taycan is #16 with 132 units).

Let's take a look at the top-selling plug-ins for the month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 362 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 249 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 247 MINI Cooper SE - 230 Ford Kuga PHEV - 227 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 217 Peugeot e-208 - 186 Skoda Enyaq iV - 175 Hyundai Kona Electric - 169 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV - 162

In the case of the automotive groups, the battle is quite close, as the Volkswagen Group has 18% share, followed by Geely-Volvo (16.7%), Stellantis (15.2%) and BMW Group (14.8%). The Hyundai Motor Group has 11.6% share.