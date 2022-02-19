The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the hottest EVs on sale right now. Both offer great range figures, plenty of tech and distinctive looks. Underneath the EV6 and Ioniq 5 are actually the same, with both being based off the E-GMP platform designed specifically for EVs.

However, if you're in the US, it's much easier to get your hands on an EV6 versus an Ioniq 5. Simply put, Kia's US dealers are much more prepared to sell EVs than Hyundai's. Of the 775 US Kia dealers, 725 are now permitted to sell EVs. This is thanks in part to Kia handing out $12,500 to each dealership looking to install charging infrastructure, acquire EV-related tools and train staff on electric cars.

Hyundai by contrast are much further behind. The Ioniq 5 has "extremely limited availability" with it only being sold in 19 states initially. For reference the EV6 will be sold in every state from launch. Even worse, not every Hyundai dealership within those 19 states is EV-certified. In order to get certification dealers need public-facing charging, a minimum of one qualified EV salesperson, the correct displays and signage, service capability, technician training and EV-related tools.

Kia is also more prepared than Hyundai thanks to the Soul EV, which first arrived on US shores in 2014. By contrast Hyundai has only been selling electric cars in the US since 2017, which is when the Ioniq Electric first arrived. Kia dealers have also been aware of the "EV6 project" since October 2016 according to the brand's US manager of long-range planning and strategy Steve Kosowski. This allowed for plenty of time to get prepared, with Kia aware that the crossover-loving US was always going to be a major market for the EV6.

Kia acknowledges demand for the EV6, and EVs in general, is higher than initially expected. Kosowski had the following to say:

“We’ve come to believe that the market demand or market acceptance of EVs is probably going to be faster, and maybe more aggressive, than some folks initially thought. We’re seeing it; it’s not universal; it’s not across the board.”

In a recent survey Kia found a quarter of buyers are planning on their next car being an EV, meanwhile less than 10% of existing EV owners would revert back to an ICE or hybrid vehicle.