While the automotive industry struggles to expand to the pre-pandemic levels, Tesla pushes forward at high speed (+87% in 2021) to significant new records.

Those two trends result in a quickly increasing market share for Tesla in the largest markets.

The company reports - using industry data about market results - that its share in US/Canada improved in Q4 2021 to over 2.25%.

In Europe and China, the share of the Tesla brand has been almost identical for a few quarters, currently at 1.5%

Aside from 2020, Tesla was able to consistently increase sales at a pretty high rate and its long-term goal is to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries.

A 50% or higher increase in 2022 would potentially translate close to a 4% share in the US/Canada, and over 2% in Europe/China.

The chart highlights not only Tesla's results, which are obviously outstanding but also a general trend towards electrification. Electrification is understood as battery electric vehicles (BEV), not hybrids or even plug-in hybrids.

The automotive industry, for a long time, neglected electric cars, but it seems that the window of opportunity is slowly closing. OEMs probably have just a few years to treat the switch to BEVs seriously. Later this decade, it will be too late/very difficult to start the switch, as the competition increases.

The companies that are still into hydrogen to this very day appear to be disconnected from reality the most. Why would one invest in hydrogen cars as they are more expensive than BEVs, significantly less efficient, and have almost no refueling infrastructure, besides in some selected markets? While, on the other end, the all-electric car manufacturer achieves an automotive gross margin of close to 30%.