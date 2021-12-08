General Motors' new all-electric commercial vehicle brand - BrightDrop - announced the opening of its first dealership, BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles in Fontana, California.

It means that the sales approach will be dealer-based, instead of direct sales, an approach explored by many of the EV startups.

The BrightDrop dealer network is expected to provide all products and services to fleet customers, including charging solutions. The size of the network, at least initially, will not be too large:

"BrightDrop plans to continue establishing a small, focused dealer network capable of serving fleet customers throughout the United States."

Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO said:

“BrightDrop aims to be a one-stop shop for our customers. End to end, we are providing solutions for nearly every aspect of the delivery journey and establishing our first dealership is a major piece of that puzzle. BrightDrop dealers will support fleet operators in their electrification journey, providing electric vehicle expertise and service.”

BrightDrop EV600 BrightDrop EV410

BrightDrop has revealed two Ultium-based electric models so far, the BrightDrop EV600 and recently the smaller BrightDrop EV410, which both have received orders for thousands of units.

The market launch of EV600 is scheduled for late 2022, once the CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada starts series production in November 2022. An initial batch of several hundred units will be produced in Michigan starting in late 2021.

Thanks to the Ultium platform, the specs of the BrightDrop vehicles are pretty good, with a range of up to 250 miles (400 km) in the biggest battery versions (we assume that there will be different options for various applications).

BrightDrop EV600 specs:

range of up to 250 miles (400 km)

undisclosed battery capacity

20 battery modules

20 battery modules over 600 cubic feet of cargo area

available payload: up to estimated 2,200 lbs (1,000 kg)

available at a GVWR of less than 10,000 pounds

all-wheel drive

DC fast charging at up to 120 kW

range replenishing speed of up to 160 mph (257 km/h)

range replenishing speed of up to 160 mph (257 km/h) Ultium platform

BrightDrop EV410 specs: