Genesis will launch a large all-electric SUV in 2023, the GV90, its version of the Kia EV9 or the Hyundai Seven Concept. It is believed this large, high-riding Genesis is also based on the E-GMP platform, which is already used in production vehicles such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 or the Genesis GV60.

This rendering by Kolesa previews the look of the GV90, although it’s worth noting it isn’t really based on anything - it’s purely speculative, and the vehicle it previews looks more like an ICE vehicle than an EV. And if we look at the Kia EV6 and upcoming EV9, for instance, their design is completely different and the same can be said of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 7.

However, since Genesis is a premium brand, it may want to keep the design of all its models more similar, which is what the major established luxury names have been doing. They try to preserve the same family look all throughout their range - just look at the current Mercedes-Benz lineup and compare it to that of a non-premium manufacturer.

With that in mind, we can’t judge how accurate a preview for the GV90 this is, although the rendering is well done and it incorporates all the major Genesis design cues. The GV90 will be a big vehicle, roughly the size of a BMW X7, and it will become the brand’s flagship SUV.

We don’t really know when Genesis intends to show this vehicle, but it is believed that it will be revealed in 2023. It could go on sale then or in 2024 and it will only be available as a pure-electric vehicle.