NIO is back in the game after a slower October. In November, the company set a new monthly sales record, beating the previous one from September.

Last month, the Chinese company sold 10,878 electric cars (up 105.6% year-over-year), which is 250 more than the previous record.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021 the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

The most important thing is that all three models are doing great, with record monthly results for the EC6 (3,482), the second highest result ever for ES6 (4,713) and the third best result ever for ES8 (2,683).

There is a big chance that NIO will maintain a 10,000+ volume per month regularly from now on, especially since in Q1 2021 the company will add a fourth model, the NIO ET7. Another pro-growth factor is the expansion to Europe - most likely a few more markets (including Germany) will join Norway in 2022. The third growth element is the expansion of the battery swap and charging network.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 4,713 (up 98% year-over-year)

(up 98% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 3,482 (up 129%)

(up 129%) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 2,683 (up 93%)

(up 93%) Total: 10,878 (up 105.6% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – November 2021

So far this year, NIO sold over 80,000 electric cars.

ES6: 36,535

EC6: 27,137

ES8: 17,268

Total: 80,940 (up 120% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 156,581 electric cars, including 88,000 in the recent 12 months.

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

The company recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, although cars have been sold for about 3.5 years - since June 2018. Let's take a look at the recap of those years: