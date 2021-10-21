The launch of the Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin hit one more delay and it's now unlikely that the production will start in November, while sales will start no earlier than in 2022.

According to Reuters, the regional environmental ministry announced that an online consultation for local citizens to express objections will be repeated for legal reasons.

The process will run from November 2 to November 22, and then the objections will be reviewed before Tesla will eventually receive final permit approval.

"The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said."

Tesla hoped to get the approval in November, or at least in December. The company wrote in the Q3 2021 report:

"Factory buildout remains on track with testing of equipment well underway. We expect to receive final permit approval before the end of this year."

Nonetheless, there is no chance that the cars produced at the very end of the year would be delivered to customers according to Tesla CFO Zack Kirkhorn (via Teslarati):

"...we should not expect for us to deliver cars by the end of 2021 from these factories even if we do produce them — so homologation, regulatory reasons,”"

There is however good news. Tesla will continue to work on the factory, so it should be fully ready in early 2022 with a fast ramp up.

Let's recall that the company intends to produce in Germany the Tesla Model Y with all-new 4680-type cylindrical cells (initially probably with 2170-type cells), structural battery pack and front/rear single-piece mega-castings.