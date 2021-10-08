Geometry, Geely Auto Group’s pure electric brand, has launched its most affordable EV to date in China, the EX3 subcompact crossover.

Affordable has a slightly different meaning in the Middle Kingdom than in the US, and in this case it could translate into “shockingly affordable.” That’s because the Geometry EX3 is launching with a pre-sale estimated base price of 59,700RMB—the equivalent of just $9,250.

That makes it one of the most affordable five-seat EVs in the Chinese market, and customers can pre-order it by paying a 300RMB ($46) deposit via the Geometry App. For the money, Chinese customers will get a 4-meter (157.5-in) long crossover with a wheelbase just shy of 2.5 meters (98.4 in), offering “class leading interior space designed to fit five comfortably with room to spare.”

The Geometry EX3’s trunk has a maximum capacity of 500 liters (17.6 cu ft) with all seats in place or 1,050 liters (37.1 cu ft) with the rear seats folded. Geely says the electric crossover also features 26 storage compartments across the cabin.

Gallery: Geely Geometry EX3

10 Photos

Moving on to the EV-related stuff, the EX3 is powered by a liquid-cooled 37.23 kWh battery that offers up to 322 kilometers (200 miles) of range under the NEDC cycle. A single electric motor rated at 70 kW (94 hp) and 180 Nm (133 lb-ft) of torque is said to provide performance “on par with traditional gasoline vehicles.” We’re still undecided whether that’s good or bad.

Charging the battery pack from zero to 80% SoC takes less than 30 minutes using high-speed DC chargers. Obviously, the EV can also charge its pack by plugging into a normal household 220V socket. The standard safety kit includes dual airbags, backup sensors and cameras, Tire Pressure Monitoring system, and ABS+EBD.

On the styling front, the Geometry EX3 looks a bit dated, especially on the outside, and that is because it is based on the combustion-engined Geely Yuanjing X3, launched in 2017. However, the two-tone dashboard appears completely redesigned and is dominated by a freestanding 8-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

The EX3 features Geely’s G-Link connectivity app providing mobile device mirroring, native QQ music, Autonavi navigation, Ximalaya radio, voice control, and in-car Wi-Fi. While at first the EX3 will be available at Geometry dealers covering over 20 Chinese cities, Geely says it will also look to export markets “in due course.”