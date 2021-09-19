BYD is on the rise right now with its plug-in electric car sales booming in China (more than 60,000 in August). The company is ramping up Blade Battery production, expanding to Europe (starting with Norway) and partnering with other manufacturers on EVs as a supplier.

It's high time to phase out the conventional models from the lineup, as only three are left and their share in the overall volume barely exceeds 10% (the rest are plug-ins).

Let's recall that the Chinese group originated from the battery industry (first NiMH and then lithium-ion LFP), before entering the car business through an acquisition of a small carmaker - Qinchuan Automobile Company in 2002.

The first plug-in hybrid model (F3DM - a Dual Mode version of the F3) was introduced in 2008, later joined by the all-electric E6 around 2009.

According to the latest reports from China (via CnEVPost), the F3 model - that was produced since 2005 - will be discontinued in October, after some 16 years on the market. It was an entry-level sedan that starts at 44,900 CNY ($7,000).

In its best years, BYD was selling more than 30,000 F3 per month, but now it's just 1,154 in August and 23,370 YTD.

It's time to move forward without the conventional ICE models. Once the F3 comes to an end, only two other ICE cars will be still produced alongside plug-in hybrids: the Song SUV (almost 70,000 YTD) and Song Max minivan (under 8,000 YTD).

Both the Song and Song Max are available also as plug-in hybrids, and the Song specifically has an all-electric version. It's just a matter of time when the ICE version will completely disappear.

The next step, later this decade, might be the discontinuation of plug-in hybrids, but that's a different story.